Becky Lynne Kalaskie 1959 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Becky Lynne Kalaskie, 61, of Chatham, died at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Becky was born July 14, 1959, in Fort Worth, TX, the daughter of Charles Henry and Nancy Mae Sommer Karrick. She married David Lee Kalaskie on May 29, 1999, at Washington Park Botanical Garden in Springfield.
Becky graduated from Southeast High School and earned her associate degree from Lincoln Land Community College. She was employed as an RN at Memorial Medical Center Rehab Unit and then in the IT Department. Becky was always helping people and enjoyed spending time with her family and shopping.
She is survived by her husband, David Kalaskie of Chatham; children, Adam and Matt (Kt) Kincaid, both of Springfield and Michelle (Scott) Kincaid of Auburn; step-sons, David J. and Nathan S. Kalaskie, both of Springfield; parents, Charles and Nancy Karrick; and siblings, Charlie (Dorothy) Karrick, Kathy (Todd) Roth, and Marie (Danny) Bartolazzi.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.