Belinda Kay Daugherty
1958 - 2020
Belinda Kay Daugherty 1958 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mrs. Belinda Kay Daugherty, 62, was called home on November 26, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Brittany Daugherty. She was born in Springfield, IL on March 24, 1958, to the union of Eddie and Margaret Griswell. On March 29, 1991, she joined Virgil C. Daugherty, Jr. in Holy Matrimony. They would've been married 30 years in March of 2021.
Mrs. Daugherty was employed by the State of Illinois from the ripe age of 16, until she retired at the age of 55. She was an administrative assistant for The Department of Financial and Professional Regulation's Division of Banking, in which she oversaw the regulation and licensure of State chartered banks, savings banks, savings & loan associations, trust companies, ATM's not owned by financial institutions, check printers, pawn brokers, mortgage bankers & brokers.
In her free time, she really enjoyed traveling. Some of her favorite destinations were Tunica, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Paris & London. She also loved to play golf, read & sew. One of her favorite pastimes was to make handmade blankets for her family, & American Doll clothes & accessories for her daughters. But most of all, she cherished time with her family. Her favorite time to gather was during Thanksgiving, where she would have the entire family over to celebrate, which she did even when she became ill & could barely stand. It meant so much to her, in fact, that she took her last breath on Thanksgiving Day. She truly was our rock, & the glue that held us all together. Her message to us has always been to love & respect each other, support each other & never hold grudges. We will continue to live by that for the rest of our days. In 2017, Belinda renewed her membership at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she attended as a child with her parents, & grandparents; Reverend Anthony & Dona King.
She was proceeded in death by her Father, Eddie Griswell; her Mother, Margaret (King) Griswell; her siblings: Mary Griswell, Eddie Griswell, Jr., Jacqueline Day & James Martin; & her son, Harry S. Curtis, III (Ree Ree).
She leaves to cherish her memories: Her husband, Virgil C. Daugherty, Jr.; her children: Quentin Curtis, Virgil C. Daugherty, III, LaShana Curtis, Brittany Daugherty & Robert Daugherty; her siblings: Margaritte (Louis) Day, Claudette Ewing, Josephine (Tim) Singletary of Fremont, CA., Mildred Christensen, Debbra Morris, Regina (Elias) Walton, Donna Leu & Gloria (Forrest) Mills; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
Funeral Services Friday December 4, 2020; Visitation: 900am-10:00am; Service: 10:00am-11:00am, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Rev. Dr. William Rosser Officiating.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories. Interment is Private.
CDC guidelines will be followed Allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
DEC
4
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
December 1, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Timothy A Singletary
December 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carol Day
December 1, 2020
To the family of Belinda, we are sorry for your loss and pray that God's grace will comfort and keep you in His care during this difficult time.
Roger and Delores Wilson
December 1, 2020
Virgil and family, please accept my deepest condolences. Belinda was a coworker who I was fortunate to also count as a friend. She was the epitome of a professional. My prayers are with you.
John Bucari
Coworker
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
LISA RUSH
November 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marie Johnson
November 30, 2020
I’m very sorry to hear about Belinda’s passing. May her family find peace in their many happy memories. RIP Belinda. May God bless you and your family and friends.
Sandy Fisher
Coworker
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Belinda's passing. Belinda was the ultimate professional. I had the honor of working with her at the Division of Banking. She was always pleasant and represented the State of Illinois in the most positive manner. She also demonstrated a deep love for her family. Her laughter and care and concern for others will be missed. I pray that she is at peace.
Scott Clarke
Coworker
November 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Vera Parkes
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Please accept my sympathy over the loss of Belinda,
We pray that time will heal and lighten the pain you feel and may loving memories comfort you.
Marilyn Johnsn
November 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I worked with Belinda in the banking division of IDFPR. She was a great person and was a great person to work with. She will be missed.
Gail Kraus
Coworker
November 29, 2020
May God bless you uncle and the family in this time of sorrow. My prayers are with you; praying for peace and strength Love you always
Cheryl Day
Family
November 29, 2020
My Deepest Condolences to the Family and Friends of God's Precious Angel Belinda. I'm Blessed to have had the pleasure of meeting Her & Spending Quality time with Her. She was Always So Sweet & Kind. My Heart Goes out to You All, and Prayers of comfort & Peace. With Love Always
Pam Crump
Friend
November 29, 2020
Virgil and family, So sorry to hear of your loss. I have been thinking about Belinda recently, wondering how she was doing. We'd seen her at treatments when Bobby was having them, too. She was a great co-worker. She brought laughter to any room. It was a joy to know her. Prayers for all of you.
Nancy Heriford
Coworker
November 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jeanette Smith
Friend
November 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Belinda passing. I have thought of her often. She was always such a joy to be around. I loved her laugh. Jim and I send our sympathy and condolences to Virgil and her family.
Jim and Darlene Kratz
Coworker
November 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Cheryl Oller
Family
November 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marie Johnson
November 27, 2020
To the Daugherty family may God continue to bless you in this time of sorrow.
Willie & Dottie Washington
