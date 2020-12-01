Belinda Kay Daugherty 1958 - 2020Springfield, IL—Mrs. Belinda Kay Daugherty, 62, was called home on November 26, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Brittany Daugherty. She was born in Springfield, IL on March 24, 1958, to the union of Eddie and Margaret Griswell. On March 29, 1991, she joined Virgil C. Daugherty, Jr. in Holy Matrimony. They would've been married 30 years in March of 2021.Mrs. Daugherty was employed by the State of Illinois from the ripe age of 16, until she retired at the age of 55. She was an administrative assistant for The Department of Financial and Professional Regulation's Division of Banking, in which she oversaw the regulation and licensure of State chartered banks, savings banks, savings & loan associations, trust companies, ATM's not owned by financial institutions, check printers, pawn brokers, mortgage bankers & brokers.In her free time, she really enjoyed traveling. Some of her favorite destinations were Tunica, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Paris & London. She also loved to play golf, read & sew. One of her favorite pastimes was to make handmade blankets for her family, & American Doll clothes & accessories for her daughters. But most of all, she cherished time with her family. Her favorite time to gather was during Thanksgiving, where she would have the entire family over to celebrate, which she did even when she became ill & could barely stand. It meant so much to her, in fact, that she took her last breath on Thanksgiving Day. She truly was our rock, & the glue that held us all together. Her message to us has always been to love & respect each other, support each other & never hold grudges. We will continue to live by that for the rest of our days. In 2017, Belinda renewed her membership at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she attended as a child with her parents, & grandparents; Reverend Anthony & Dona King.She was proceeded in death by her Father, Eddie Griswell; her Mother, Margaret (King) Griswell; her siblings: Mary Griswell, Eddie Griswell, Jr., Jacqueline Day & James Martin; & her son, Harry S. Curtis, III (Ree Ree).She leaves to cherish her memories: Her husband, Virgil C. Daugherty, Jr.; her children: Quentin Curtis, Virgil C. Daugherty, III, LaShana Curtis, Brittany Daugherty & Robert Daugherty; her siblings: Margaritte (Louis) Day, Claudette Ewing, Josephine (Tim) Singletary of Fremont, CA., Mildred Christensen, Debbra Morris, Regina (Elias) Walton, Donna Leu & Gloria (Forrest) Mills; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.Funeral Services Friday December 4, 2020; Visitation: 900am-10:00am; Service: 10:00am-11:00am, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Rev. Dr. William Rosser Officiating.Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories. Interment is Private.CDC guidelines will be followed Allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.