Ben Johnson 1926 - 2019
Springfield , IL—L. Ben Johnson, 93, of Springfield, died at 7:38 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at The Estates Senior Living.
Ben was born on July 19, 1926 in Alta Vista, KS, the son of Leonard B. and Esther Neal Johnson, Sr. He married Margaret Lanzrath on May 11, 1957 in Wichita, KS; she preceded him in death in 2004.
Ben was a 1943 graduate of Alta Vista High School and a 1950 graduate of Kansas State University with a degree in Agriculture. He served his country in the United States Army during WWII. Ben was employed for 37 years as a Farm Manager and Real Estate Broker with Farmers National Company. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul and the St. Agnes Men's Club, and volunteered for St. John's Breadline, the literacy program, and the Illinois State Fair. Ben was the past president of the Galesburg Cosmopolitan Club and a member of a National Champion Cattle Judging team at Kansas State University. He was an avid hunter and collector of arrowheads. Ben enjoyed history, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Kathryn Thowe.
He is survived by his son, Larry (wife, Shannon) Johnson of Springfield; four grandchildren, Sarah (husband, Bret) Johnson-Gelderman of Overland Park, KS, Kim and Sean Johnson of Springfield, and Ryan Johnson of Edwardsville; great-grandchildren, Henry, Levi, and Finn Gelderman; two siblings, Arthur Johnson of Oskaloosa, KS and Helen Grensing of Council Grove, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11:15 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Avenue, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower, celebrant. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Ben spent the final three years of his life at The Estates Senior Living. The family would like to thank the staff for their world class care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Breadline, 430 N. 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702 or the Ben Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fund benefitting Junior Livestock Exhibitors through the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, 205 S. 5th St., Suite 530, Springfield, IL 62701.
The family of L. Ben Johnson is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019