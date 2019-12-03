|
|
Ben P. McCormick 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ben P. McCormick, 81, of Springfield, IL died at 12:20 pm, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Beauvais Manor On the Park in St. Louis, MO. He was born on June 8, 1938 in Springfield, IL to Patrick and Marie (Sailor) McCormick. He married Janet Reynolds and she preceded him in death in 1991.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jason McCormick; sister, Lois Canfield and brother, Pat McCormick.
Ben is survived by one daughter, Lynn (Dan) O'Keefe of St. Louis, MO; two sons, Jim McCormick and John McCormick of Springfield, IL; two grandchildren, Mike (Meghan) O'Keefe and Kelly (Casey) Miller; two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Parker Miller; two sisters, Diane (Vernie) Brown and Carolyn McCormick; sister-in-law, Diane McCormick and two brothers, Paul (Jody) McCormick and Jim (Rosie) McCormick.
Ben was owner and operator of Knit & Rip Shop, Ann's Needle Work and the Springfield Clock Company. He was a former member of Koke Mill Christian Church.
Visitation: 10-11 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield, IL.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield, IL.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery at 12:30 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League and the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at: StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019