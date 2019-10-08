|
|
Bendena O. Enrietta 1928 - 2019
Virden, IL—Bendena O. Enrietta, 91, of Virden, IL passed away at 5:21 P.M. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her residence with her care giver and family at her side.
Bendena was born in Springfield, IL on June 30, 1928 a daughter to Benjamin & Hatibel (Evans) Osborne. She married Donald J. Enrietta on March 21, 1951 in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.
Bendena graduated Virden High School, Class of 1946 and attended Sangamon University where she received her Masters Degree. She worked at Pillsbury in Springfield, IL as a Personnel Manager where she retired after 44 years of service. Bendena was very active in the community. She served as a volunteer at the Sangamon State Theater in Springfield, IL, was a member of O.E.S. Chapter 117 and a member of the local Pinochel Club. She attended the Virden Presbyterian Church where she loved to cook and helped prepare meals for funeral dinners and many other events. She loved the outdoors and loved to travel with her husband, Don. She was an animal lover and she was very thankful for the help and support from her care giver, Dixie Dietrich, who came to live with them during their illnesses.
Bendena is survived by a sister, Marilyn Fairfill of Virden, IL; step-grandchildren, Lyndsey and Joshua Kenady, Cali Christisen; step-great grandchildren, Kaeloni Hull, Deacon Hull, Montana Kenady, Jace Kenady, Kenady Christisen, Lainey Christisen, Adley Christisen and several nieces and nephews. Preceding in death are her parents, husband, Donald J. Enrietta and step-granddaughter, Kira Kenady.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home, Virden, IL with a family prayer service at 4:30 P.M. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 14, 2019 also at the Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home, Virden, IL with the Rev. Father James Palakudy officiating. Memorials may be made to Residental Hospice. Interment will be in Virden Cemetery, Virden, IL. To leave a comment for the family, please visit: www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019