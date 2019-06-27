|
Bernadette E. (Drengwitz) Arvin 1933 - 2019
New Market , AL—Bernadette E. (Drengwitz) Arvin, 85, of New Market, AL, died at 8:20am on Thursday June 20 at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family. Bernie was born on December 14, 1933 in Springfield, Illinois.
Daughter of George and Francis Drengwitz. She graduated high school from Ursuline Academy. She retired from the State of Illinois Attorney General Office.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Kermit Arvin, Two sons, Rickey (wife Karen) Woodrum, Scott (wife Deborah) Woodrum, three sisters, three sisters in law, four brothers in law, seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life: family welcomes friends Friday, August 2 from 11am to 3pm, lunch provided, at The Lake Press Club, 13 Club Area Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019