Bernard A. Levine 1933 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Bernard A. "Bernie" Levine, 85, of Chatham, IL passed peacefully from this life on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield. Born on November 24, 1933 to David and Ethel (Oberman) Levine in Chicago, he spent most of his adult life in Springfield and Chatham, IL
On December 19, 1975 he married the love of his life Grace (Brown) Levine in Springfield, IL and she survives.
Surviving children of Bernard Levine and their mother, Betty Pappas, are daughter, Dana Levine and husband John Wells of Springfield and son, Douglas Levine and partner Calvin Yeung of Los Angeles, CA. Grace's children, Nena (Funderburk) White of Springfield and Richard Funderburk, wife Donna, of Irving, IL
Bernie was the proud grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 28 and great, great-grandfather of one; and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are his sisters Jackie (Norman) Perlmutter of Springfield, and Phyllis (Eugene) Siegel of Las Vegas; along with brothers, Stanley (Nancy) Levine of Temucla, CA and Gerald (Jeanette) Levine of Lebanon,TN; and sisters-in-law Suzanne Levine of Plainfield, IL and Marlene Pappas of Chatham, IL; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Manny, Faye, Marvin, Sheldon, Robert, and Ronald; son-in-law David B. White; and had just recently lost his beloved daughter, Kelly Levine and granddaughter, Tiffany Dougherty.
Mr. Levine proudly served as a gunner in the U.S. Navy from 1952 - 1956 aboard the USS Gurke DD-783 alongside his brother Sheldon during the Korean conflict.
Bernard was employed for many years by John Hancock Insurance and later the State of Illinois, Department of Insurance, which he retired from. He was a member of Temple B'Rith Sholom of Springfield, Chatham VFW Post 4763 and the Tin Can Sailors, a National Assoc. of Destroyer Veterans.
Bernie loved to fish with his brothers and friends in local waters and Canada. He and Grace loved Levine Family vacations and traveling in the US, Mexico and Europe. Bernie was an avid sports enthusiast and loved the Cubs, Bears and University of Illinois, and he frequently attended local high school sporting events.
Bernie's family will greet friends and loved ones at Bisch & Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield,IL on Thursday, March 28, 2019 starting at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service starting at 11:00 a.m. Rabbi Datz and Rabbi Marks will be presiding. Following the service he will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, IL
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Chatham VFW Post 4763, Temple B'Rith Sholom Building Fund or the , Illinois chapter in Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019