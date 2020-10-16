Bernard C. Detgen 1929 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Bernard C. Detgen, 91, of Rochester was gathered to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 11:10 am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Elmcroft of Wyndcrest Assisted Living in Rochester. He was born on February 7, 1929 at Wine Hill in Randolph County, Southern IL. He was baptized the same month at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church at Wine Hill, where he also attended the Christian Day School. He was confirmed at St. Paul's on April 18, 1943. He was a Missouri Synod Lutheran all of his life and at the time of his death was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Springfield. At Concordia, Bernard served as an elder, was influential in the establishment of Concordia Lutheran School, and had a particular interest that young children be taught about Jesus Christ as their Savior.
He was the son of Clarence and Irma (Grote) Detgen. Bernard married Adeline "Addie" Harris on October 7, 1971 and she preceded him in death on August 18, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Laurie Ann Detgen in 1986 and sister, Lila Mueller of Steeleville, IL.
Surviving are two daughters, Amy (Sean Brown) Andrews of Virden and Beth (Randy) Fischer of Wood River; three sons, Mark Detgen and Brad Harris, both of Springfield and Scott (Barb) Harris of Winter Haven, FL; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and one sister, Lois Alms of Steeleville, IL.
Mr. Detgen was a proud United States Navy Veteran, serving on the American destroyer U.S.S. John R. Craig, (DD-885) for 42 months, mostly during the Korean War.
In 1955, Mr. Detgen was offered a position with the National Weather Service, then known as the U.S. Weather Bureau. With the exception of the years 1957 and 1958 when he served in Indianapolis, IN, his entire weather service career was spent in Springfield. He retired in December of 1987 after 36 years of federal service. He was also an avid fisherman and loved camping.
Visitation: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
A Private Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm with Reverend James Hennig and Reverend Michael Koschmann officiating. Private burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Bernard's private funeral service will be live-streamed and can be viewed via the Staab Funeral Homes YouTube Channel or by visiting this link, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUD1mkyeo4M
Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church and School, The Lutheran Hour or KFUO Radio.
