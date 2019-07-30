|
|
Bernard Clarence Chavis, Jr. 1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Bernard Clarence Chavis, Jr. 76, (affectionately known as "Benny") was born January 20, 1943 in Murphysboro, IL to the union of Bernard Chavis, Sr. and Juanita Anderson and moved to Springfield at a very early age. Bernard made his transition on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at Union Baptist Church (Small Church), 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service from 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery with honors at 1:00pm.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019