Bernice Ralph 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Bernice Ralph, 86, of Springfield, passed away on June 14, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. She was born September 4, 1933 in Springfield to John and Florence Kaydus. She married Donald A. Ralph on February 16, 1963 and he preceded her in death on August 3, 2005.
Bernice was also preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, John, Paul, Robert and William Kaydus; and two sisters, Sister Eleanor Kaydus, O.S.F. and Anne Sweeton.
Survivors include two daughters, Paula (Doug) Gandy of Springfield and Teresa (Jeff) Ingles of Pleasant Plains; and one son, Michael Ralph of Springfield; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Bernice was a resident of Springfield most of her life. She was member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. She worked for the State of Illinois.
Bernice enjoyed gardening, and traveling-especially to beach destinations. She loved the outdoors, especially swimming.
Visitation: 12pm – 1pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass: 1pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Fr. Clinton P. Honkomp, O.P. officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.