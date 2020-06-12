Berta L. Cundiff
1934 - 2020
Berta L. Cundiff 1934 - 2020
Virden, IL—Berta L. Cundiff, 85, of Virden, died at 3:02 pm, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Sunrise Manor in Virden. She was born November 1, 1934 in Atlanta, IL to Warren and Mildred (Bennett)
Robbins.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen (partner, Lisa Truax) Cundiff of Sherman and Beverly (Nick) Nicols of Mountain Home, Arkansas; five sons, Joseph (partner, Brenda Reed) and Frank (Brenda) Cundiff, both of Virden; Gary (partner, Marcia Parker) Cundiff, Thomas Cundiff of Florida and David Cundiff of Kentucky; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; three sisters, Neva Bridges, Frances Vawter and Mary Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers and 11 sisters.
Berta loved to crochet, fish, play BINGO, bowling and travelling.
Visitation: 10 am – 12 pm Monday, June 15, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman.
Funeral Service: 12:00 pm, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Casual attire is preferred.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
