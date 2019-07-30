|
Bertha Lorraine Hostick 1936 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Bertha Lorraine Hostick, 83, of Springfield, died at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Concordia Village.
Bertha was born on July 24, 1936 in Springfield, the daughter of Adolph and Bertha Curry Volk. She married Alfred Walter Hostick, Jr. on July 23, 1966 in Springfield.
Bertha was employed by SASED and Rochester Schools. She also owned a ceramics shop, A & B Bisque. Bertha spent time volunteering with SPARC and the special Olympics as well as enjoying sports and activities that her grandchildren took part in. When she wasn't participating in those activities, she enjoyed traveling which took her to China, Hawaii, Alaska, and Canada. She loved dachshunds, and enjoyed time with Pumpkin, Gretchen, and Heidi. Home cooking and baking were her specialty and she enjoyed cake decorating. Bertha was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed attending Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Regina Hostick; first husband, James A. Weatherford; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Al Hostick of Springfield; two sons, Jim (wife, Jean) Weatherford of Springfield and Mark Weatherford of Hillsboro; three daughters, Lori (husband, Jeff) Valentine of Springfield, Paula Weatherford of Springfield, and Mindy (husband, Gary) Garner of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Bryan, Morgan, Patrick, Heather, Michael, Nicole, and Lily; 12 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Frances Knox of Chatham and Robert (wife, Sharon) Volk of Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 524 East Lawrence Avenue, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Friedel, celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 West White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019