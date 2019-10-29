|
|
Bertha Lucille Hundley 1936 - 2019
Divernon, IL—Bertha Lucille Hundley, 83, of Divernon passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Auburn Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Feb. 19, 1936 in Lincoln, the daughter of Foy and Hazel Wilson.
She married William Hundley on March 25, 1955 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 2019. Also, preceded in death by a son, William "Jim" Hundley.
She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Fan. She was a former treasure from the Village of Divernon and a former member of the Divernon school board.
She was a member of the Divernon United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her son, Michael (Cathy) Hundley; two granddaughters, Gloria and Melissa; two great-grandchildren, Gianna and Maddox; two brothers, Dewayne (Peggy) Wilson and Rollin (Cindy) Wilson; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5pm till 7pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon. Services will be at 10:30am, Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Chuck Kurfman officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Divernon United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019