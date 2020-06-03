Bertie L. Hammond
Litchfield, IL - Bertie L. Hammond, 85, passed on June 3, 2020 at 6:10 A.M. at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, IL. Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.