Beryl Arjmand 1931 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Beryl Esther Arjmand, 88, of Springfield, died at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Beryl Esther Caroline Hobbs was born on Aug 23, 1931 in Aldershot, Hampshire, England to James Thomas Hobbs and Esther Ellen Cooper Hobbs of Fleet, Hampshire. She spent her early childhood in Egypt, where her father was stationed with the British Army and her mother was a volunteer nurse. In 1939, the family was en route home on the British troopship,HMS Dilwara, when it encountered an Italian warship in the Straits of Gibraltar. World War II had begun.
Upon arrival in England, her family experienced the hardships of war described in books and movies; displacement, separation, food rationing. Beryl and her brother were evacuated during the Blitz along with thousands of other children to escape the bombing around London. She spent the rest of the war separated from her family. Beryl's youth and adolescence were subsequently spent in boarding school, until she entered nursing school at St. Luke's Hospital in Guildford, Surrey.
In nursing school, she found her life's calling and was considered a star student. She graduated with honors and was voted Nurse of the Year in the UK by the Royal College of Nursing for three consecutive years while working at Guys Hospital and St. Thomas Hospital in London.
Her dream was to travel the world working as a nurse, and in 1956 she departed for Chicago, USA, where she met her future husband, Towfig Mir Arjmand, a young doctor from Iran. In Chicago, they worked together at Edgewater Hospital, Michael Reese Hospital, Cook County Hospital, St Luke's Hospital, among others.
In 1967, they moved to Springfield IL, where Towfig would establish the first Dept of Anesthesia in Springfield at St John's Hospital. Springfield became Beryl's home for the remainder of her life. She was an active member of the community, supporting her husband's career, raising her children,and developing many close friendships that spanned decades. She served the Springfield community through various foundations, charities, and organizations, including Temple B'rith Shalom Sisterhood, the Springfield Art Association, Springfield Symphony Guild, the Carillon Society, and Medical Auxiliary and several personal humanitarian projects. Over the years she hosted and supported many members of her and Towfig's extended family who visited from abroad. She was a devoted "in-law" and, along with Towfig, assisted their relatives with resettlement in the US at the time of the Iranian Revolution. Together, she and Towfig travelled to Guatemala to serve as a volunteer nurse and physician with Operation Smile. In 2019, she lost her life's partner when Towfig passed away.
Beryl remained deeply attached to her English roots throughout her life, and was devoted to her English family. Her family has lived for generations in Hampshire, England. Her grandfather had been a painter of international renown in the field of Heraldic Art, and led the team that designed and painted His Majesty's Royal State Coach which can today be seen in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and was also involved in the design of Queen Mary's Dollhouse at Windsor Castle.
She was deeply attached to her older brother, James, who joined the British Royal Navy at a young age and became a career Naval officer. She loved to travel, and summer visits to England when her children were young were particularly memorable, as were family vacations in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Beryl instilled in her children a deep love of the arts and of learning, and did all she could to expose them to music, art, dance, and theater. Beryl's eclectic interests included a brief stint as a DJ with local WMAY, in which she went under the moniker, "Jackie". She had gone into the station to ask about volunteer opportunities and, inexplicably, somehow in keeping with her lively character ended up with her own radio show.
Beryl is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, James of Somerset, England; and sister, Irene of Alton IL. She is survived by her children, Susan, Ellis, Denise, and Rochelle; grandchildren, Isabel, Isaac, Liliane, Aiden, and Cyrus; brother-in-law, Farouk; sister-in-law, Pari; and loving nieces and nephews, both here and abroad.
Graveside ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Ave., Springfield with Rabbi Michael Datz, officiating. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests.
In lieu of flowers gifts may be made to Temple B'rith Shalom Sisterhood, 1004 S. 4th St., Springfield, IL 62703; the Springfield Art Association, 700 N. 4th St., Springfield, IL 62702; Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702; and the Hospital Sisters of St Francis, 4849 LaVerna Rd., Springfield, IL 62704.
