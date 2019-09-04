|
Beryl Lorraine Graham 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mrs. Beryl Lorraine Graham (affectionately called Miss Beryl), daughter of the late Sylvester Bonner and Estella Gordon, was born in Brainerd, St. Mary, Jamaica of the West Indies on November 7, 1942.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Pastor T. Ray McJunkins Officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
