Beryl Graham
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
Beryl Lorraine Graham


1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mrs. Beryl Lorraine Graham (affectionately called Miss Beryl), daughter of the late Sylvester Bonner and Estella Gordon, was born in Brainerd, St. Mary, Jamaica of the West Indies on November 7, 1942.
Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
