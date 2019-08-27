|
Betsy Johnson Newman 1929 - 2019
Bellevue, WA—Betsy Johnson Newman, 89, formerly of Springfield, died on Monday, May 27, 2019, with family in Bellevue, Washington. She joined her husband Harry in heaven on his birthday.
Betsy was born August 22, 1929 in Evanston, Illinois, the daughter of Norman Lewis Johnson and Mary Magill Johnson. She married Harry George Newman, Jr. on September 20, 1952 at Christ Episcopal Church, Springfield.
Betsy was a graduate of Springfield High School, Class of 1947. She worked at the Illinois State Museum as tour guide for decades for countless school students from all over the state. She was very active with her son and daughter's school activities and served as a Cub Scout leader and Girl Scout leader.
Betsy was a very active member of Christ Episcopal Church since she was a young girl. In her adult years was very involved with the Food Pantry and Church Garden. Other Springfield community organizations include the Junior League, Progress Circle of King's Daughters Organization, Springfield Art Association, Saint Andrew's Society of Central Illinois and the Academy of Lifelong Learning.
Betsy and Harry met sailing at Island Bay Yacht Club in 1951 and were active members ever since. Annual summer family camping and canoe trips to northern Wisconsin and upper Michigan were highlights of Betsy and her family. In their twilight years, Harry and Betsy continued being active serving others with the Meals on Wheels program in Springfield.
Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Norman Lewis Johnson, Jr., sister Mary Jane Corrington, Sister-in-law Nancy Giampetro and niece Lindy Baker.
Betsy is survived by her son, Harry George Newman, III (wife, Ginny) of Bellevue, WA; daughter, Mary Ellen Newman of Springfield; two grandchildren, Caressa (husband, Tim) Libs of Snohomish, WA and Ali Newman of Springfield; great-grandson, Parker Libs and great-granddaughter Luna Calia of Snohomish, WA; brother-in-law, George Giampetro, Sr. of Coral Gables, FL; two nieces, Sandy Fox of Savoy, IL and Kathi Durham (husband Greg) of Melbourne Beach, FL; three nephews, Jim Corrington, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; Gil Corrington (wife, Linda) of Springfield; and George Giampetro, Jr of Miami, FL.
Memorial Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 611 E. Jackson, Springfield with The Rev. Dr. Gregory A. Tournoux officiating.
Visitation with Family & Celebration of Betsy's Life will immediately follow the service in the Fellowship Hall at Christ Church.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Meals on Wheels program or The , Illinois Chapter.
