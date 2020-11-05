Bette J. Marconi 1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Bette J. Marconi, 89 of Springfield, died at 9:45 am, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born April 5, 1931 in Springfield, to Patrick and Fern Scott Clark. She married Robert J. Marconi on October 13, 1956 and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2005.
Survivors include one daughter, Gina (Scott) Hirstein of Deer Creek; three sons, Christopher Marconi, Anthony Marconi and Robert Marconi II, all of Springfield; three grandchildren; one step grandchild and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Debra Marconi; three sisters, Patricia, Margaret and Frances; two brothers, Robert and Thomas as well as an infant sister, Joan.
Bette was a member of St. Cabrini Church. She was a homemaker and had worked in the cafeteria for the State Capitol, Horace Mann and Ridgely School.
Visitation: 10:30 – 11:30 am, Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Cabrini Church.
Funeral Mass: 11:30 am, Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Cabrini Church with Reverend Kevin Mann officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
