Bettie J. Lewis 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Bettie J. Lewis, 84, our loving mother and friend closed her eyes for the last time on February 23, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center with her daughter Alberta by her side.
On March 27, 1934, Bettie was born to her parents, Lewis White and Katherine White, in Springfield, IL. She was the oldest of her siblings.
Bettie was a member of Monroe Street Christian Church where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She later moved her membership to Union Baptist Church and served on the Women's Missionary Board for many years there before she became ill.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield,IL 62703. Pastor T. Ray McJunkins officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Service will be from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019