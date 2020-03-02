|
Bettie Martin 1923 - 2020
Broadwell, IL—Bettie Martin, age 96, passed away February 29, 2020 at her home. Bettie was born in Broadwell, IL on July 3, 1923 to George and Agnes Rickords. She had two sisters Mary Olson and Yvonne Pope who preceded in her in death.
Bettie graduated from Lincoln High School in 1941 and Liberty Beauty School, Peoria in 1942. She married Sgt. Verlin Adams in 1942 who was killed in action in New Britain, during World War II (1944). She married Harold W. Martin (deceased) in 1946 and they had one daughter, Mary Karen (Babe). Bettie served as past president of Chaney P.T.A. and Chaney Band. She volunteered at the American Red Cross, Hines Hospital, the Rialto Square Theater, Crisis Line, St. Joseph Hospital for 20 years and was an election judge.
She is survived by her daughter Mary (Richard) Jablonski; two grandchildren Stephanie (Robert) Rosado and Robert B. Cox Jr.; five great-grandchildren Abigail, Lillian, Emerson, Kalista Rosado and Casey Cox. One niece, great niece, great nephew and three great-great nieces also survive.
Services for Bettie will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with her husband Harold.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020