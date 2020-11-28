1/1
Betty C. Johnson
1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty C. Johnson, 96, of Springfield, died at 8:20 pm, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born April 16, 1924 in Cooper County, Booneville, MO to Thomas and Odessa (Dowe) Lucas. She married Joseph C. Johnson December 5, 1953 and he preceded her in death June 19, 1996.
She is survived by a daughter, Hazel R. (James A.) Lewis of Springfield; three grandchildren, James C. Lewis, Matthew (fiancé Katrina) Lewis and Pamela (Robert) Lewis-Frazier, all of Springfield; four great grandchildren, Jordan Lewis, Anthony Newman, Raylea Hagan and Jonathan Frazier; one great-great grandchild Xianna Newman, one brother, Floyd M. (Yvonne) Coleman of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Suzie Elbert, Norlene Davis, Pauline Perry and Emma Lewis; three brothers, Oscar, Lawrence and James Lucas.
Betty worked at Reif's Furniture Store and was also a homemaker.
She was a member of Church of the Holy Spirit and volunteered at Memorial Medical Center for 10 years and as a noon hour supervisor for Springfield School District 186 at Iles School.
Private funeral service and burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery will be held with Reverend Craig Lang officiating. Livestream funeral at: https://studio.youtube.com/video/I4YyVtQXeys/livestreaming
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Holy Spirit.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
