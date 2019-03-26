|
Betty D. Dirks 1930 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Betty D. Dirks, 88, of Springfield, died on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Concordia Village.
She was born October 29, 1930 in Fancy Creek Township, the daughter of William M. and Mary E. Wells Walkup. She married John C. Dirks in 1950 in Athens; he preceded her death in 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents; eight brothers – Estell, Edwin, Ralph, Francis, Wendell, William, Grover, and John; and two sisters – Wilma and Virginia.
Mrs. Dirks was employed by Franklin Life Insurance Company from 1949 to 1959. She was a licensed day care mother for several years. She then worked for the State of Illinois, Department of Public Aid from 1968 to 1993. She retired in 1993 to care for her grandchildren. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Springfield. After the passing of her husband, she attended First Baptist Church in Rochester.
Betty adored being with her family. She will lovingly be remembered for her smile, sense of humor, and kindness towards others.
Surviving are her son, Chris Dirks (wife, Jody) of Rochester; daughter, Linda Twomey (husband, Michael) of Hinsdale; and three grandchildren – Christian Dirks, Megan Dirks, and Katie Twomey.
The Dirks family would like to send their deepest appreciation to the staff at Concordia Village and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for the wonderful care given to mother.
Family will receive friends from 9-10 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Rochester First Baptist Church in Rochester. Services will be held immediately following the visitation at 10 AM at the Rochester First Baptist Church.
Graveside ceremony will be held at Indian Point Cemetery in Athens, IL.
Pastor Chad Williams will be officiating.
Memorials can be made to either First Baptist Church (Rochester) or Trinity Lutheran Church (Springfield).
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is taking care of the Dirks family. Online condolences can be shared at mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019