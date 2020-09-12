1/1
Betty Delores Green
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Delores Green 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty Delores Green, 90, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Betty was born March 16, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Angeline Barlow. She married John William Green on February 26, 1949, in Springfield; he preceded her in death on January 14, 2009.
Betty was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Darryll Green; grandsons, John William Green III and Austin Green; and her brother, Jack Barlow.
She is survived by her children, John (wife, Phyliss) Green, Jr., Yvonne (husband, Carl) DeFrates, Cindy (husband, Gary) Bramblett, Sheila (husband, Chuck) Connor, Randy (wife, Jo) Green, Valorie Hanshaw, all of Springfield, and Shawn (husband, Jim) Thompson of Loami; seventeen grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Snyder, Julia Hall, Rose Robinson, and Josie Butcher, all of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
A private funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with Pastor Tommy Hamilton and Casey Hamilton officiating. If you wish to view the ceremony you may do so via live-stream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/60486225.
A private family burial will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved