Betty Delores Green 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty Delores Green, 90, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Betty was born March 16, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Angeline Barlow. She married John William Green on February 26, 1949, in Springfield; he preceded her in death on January 14, 2009.
Betty was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Darryll Green; grandsons, John William Green III and Austin Green; and her brother, Jack Barlow.
She is survived by her children, John (wife, Phyliss) Green, Jr., Yvonne (husband, Carl) DeFrates, Cindy (husband, Gary) Bramblett, Sheila (husband, Chuck) Connor, Randy (wife, Jo) Green, Valorie Hanshaw, all of Springfield, and Shawn (husband, Jim) Thompson of Loami; seventeen grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Snyder, Julia Hall, Rose Robinson, and Josie Butcher, all of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
A private funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with Pastor Tommy Hamilton and Casey Hamilton officiating. If you wish to view the ceremony you may do so via live-stream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/60486225
A private family burial will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
