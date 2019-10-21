|
|
Betty Devocelle 1926 - 2019
Holiday, FL—Betty Devocelle, 93, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Orchard Ridge Nursing Home, New Port Richey, FL.
She was born July 5, 1926. She married John Devocelle, they were married 68 years, he proceeded her in death in 2015.
She is survived by her children Nancy (Don) Sutzer and Pamela Cleeton, four grandchildren; Jill Siewert, Jeff Sutzer, Christopher Cleeton and Trever Cleeton, four great-grandchildren; Patton Siewert, Preston Siewert, Addison Sutzer and Zachary Cleeton.
Meadowlawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019