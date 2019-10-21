Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Devocelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Devocelle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Devocelle Obituary
Betty Devocelle 1926 - 2019
Holiday, FL—Betty Devocelle, 93, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Orchard Ridge Nursing Home, New Port Richey, FL.
She was born July 5, 1926. She married John Devocelle, they were married 68 years, he proceeded her in death in 2015.
She is survived by her children Nancy (Don) Sutzer and Pamela Cleeton, four grandchildren; Jill Siewert, Jeff Sutzer, Christopher Cleeton and Trever Cleeton, four great-grandchildren; Patton Siewert, Preston Siewert, Addison Sutzer and Zachary Cleeton.
Meadowlawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.