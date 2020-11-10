Betty Fowler 1928 - 2020Rochseter, IL—Betty Josephine Fowler (BJ) was born Oct 1, 1928 in Detroit, MI. and died on Nov. 5th, 2020 in Springfield, IL. She was the daughter of John Dahlen and Florence Edberg Dahlen, and was raised in Geneseo, IL. After graduating from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL, Betty worked in the Springfield public schools as a speech and language therapist. She married Donald Delos Fowler, also of Geneseo, and they raised three children.She was a woman who had strong and lasting friendships, including her group of neighbor ladies known as "The Lilies of the Valley" and her bridge club, a group of girlfriends she talked with daily. Betty was a life-long gardener and maintained a small flower garden outside her apartment to the end of her days. She loved her Swedish heritage and the Swedish Christmas feasts she and her sister cooked created many fond memories.Betty was a member of Springfield Ceramics and Crafts Club, Island Bay Yacht Club and PEO Sisterhood. She had been a board member of YWCA, League of Women Voters and the Old Capitol Art Fair. She was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Springfield.Betty loved her family and, in her final days, said how much she would miss them when she was gone. We miss you, mom. May the Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious unto you. May the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her parents, and her sister, Dorothy. She is survived by her children, Tom (Lynne), Mai-Britt and Birgit; grandchildren Miriam, Annie (Paul), Paul (Au), Kate (Karl), and Eric; and great-grandchildren Sierra, Molly and Aran.In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Grace Lutheran Food Pantry.