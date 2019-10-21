|
|
Betty Goff 1931 - 2019
Springfield, IL— Betty J. Goff, 88, of Springfield and formerly Danville, passed Saturday, October 19. Visitation will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 9:30-11:30am at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams Street in Danville, service to follow at 11:30 with burial at Danville National Cemetery.
Messages and memories may be left on our website www.KrugerCoanPape.com, or Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page. Donations to The Vermilion County War Museum or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019