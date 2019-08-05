|
Betty Hudnut 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Betty Louise Hudnut, 91, of Springfield, passed away at Mason City Area Nursing Home on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 12:30 a.m. She was born on April 23, 1928 in Havana to the late Edgar and Mabel (Hendee) Boggs.
Betty worked at Atwood in Havana, Boggs Family Restaurant in Havana, Secretary of State for 20 years, and Springfield City Treasurer's Office for 19 years, retiring at the age of 74.
Betty enjoyed bowling and was on a bowling league for many years. She bowled two perfect games, one of which was in the state bowling tournament, earning a 600 series pin. She enjoyed sewing and made a lot of her clothes when she was younger; also did mending/repairs for friends. She liked to dance from the jitterbug to ballroom dances. Betty was a great cook. Family Thanksgiving dinners were a feast and also had 4th of July cookouts for family and friends. Her home made coconut cream and chocolate pies were a huge hit.
Betty is survived by her son Robert (Donna) Martin, daughters Jennifer (Edward) Edwards , Carrie (John) Pravdica; 6 Grandchildren, Scott (Julia) Martin, Camilla (Edward) Riemenschneider, Ange (Taber) Tapscott, Dustin (Casey)Edwards, Brittni (Justin) Shanders, Cecilie Pravdica; 7 Great Grandchildren, Anthony (Ravyn) Canale, Beth Ann Martin, Micah Tapscott, Hayden Tapscott, Luke Tapscott, Olivia Shanders, Emily Shanders; 1 Great Great grandson(due in September), Micah Canale; sister Rosalie Maloney.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Mabel (Hendee) Boggs; sisters Virginia Bates, Irene Coates; brothers Robert I. Boggs, Thomas Boggs; and great great granddaughter Isabelle Canale.
A funeral service for Betty will be held at Hurley Funeral Home in Havana on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be following at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mason City Area Nursing Home and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019