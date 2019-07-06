|
Betty J. Deloney 1923 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Betty J. Deloney, 96, of Springfield, died at 7:45 PM, Friday, July 5, 2019 At Villa Health Care East. She was born on July 3, 1923 in Rantoul, IL to Reier A. and Beulah J. (Brinkley) Nelson. She married Patrick J. Deloney on April 9, 1949 and he preceded her in death on April 11, 1989.
Also preceding her in death are her parents.
Survivors include one son, Patrick (Mary Lynn Gietl) Deloney of Laguna Vista, TX and one grandson, Reier Vincent Deloney of Springfield.
Betty was a resident of Springfield for most of her life. She worked for the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperative as the head of the mailroom for 20 years and was a homemaker. She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church since she was 9 years old. She was also a member of the Springfield Women's Bowling Association All-Star team in 1964, 1966, and inducted in the SWBA Hall of Fame in 1971. She was a team member of the Victor 12 League Champions 1999-2000 and 1993 SWBA Handicap Team Champion. She was also a member of the Professional Girls Baseball League in Chicago from 1946-1947 and was inducted into the Italian American Hall of Fame in 2016. Betty enjoyed dancing well into her 90's.
Visitation: 5-7 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 9 am, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Sandi Woodard, CLP officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Third Presbyterian Church and Island Baptist Church Food Pantry, 107 W. Mesquite Street, South Padre Island, TX 78597.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 7 to July 8, 2019