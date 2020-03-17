|
Betty J. Johnson "Mrs. J" 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty J. Johnson "Mrs. J", 92, of Springfield, died at 5:45 pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on July 5, 1927, in West Terre Haute, IN to Thomas and Lyda (Townsend) Paino. She married M.C. (Mitchell C.) Johnson on November 23, 1944 and he preceded her in death on August 22, 2007.
Betty is also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Reverend Paul, James and Lee Paino; and sisters, Rozella and Edwina.
Betty is survived by one daughter, Donna Jean (Robert) Squires of Springfield; one son, Mark R. (Rena) Johnson of Springfield; nine grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 4 (and counting) great-great grandchildren; and two brothers, Reverend Thomas (Lois) Paino of Indianapolis, IN and David (Ilene) Paino of Pennsylvania.
Betty was a co-founding pastor of Calvary Church. She lead "Prime Time" senior ministry which involved bible study travel and coordinating social events. Betty taught Sunday school for over 50 years and she was raised in a Pastor's home. She started many of the ministries of Calvary; including, children's ministry, The Calvary choir, Transitions (youth choir) Missions Outreach and women's ministry.
Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Per Mrs. Johnson's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Church.
