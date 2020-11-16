Betty J. Ladage 1933 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Betty J. Ladage, 87 of Auburn went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Sunrise Manor, Virden.
She was born Aug. 12, 1933 in Springfield, the daughter of Lawrence and Vivian McMillan Braker.
She married Delmar E. Ladage on Oct. 19, 1952 and he preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2015. Also, preceded in death by two sons, David and Lloyd Ladage; one great-grandson, Tyler Komnick and one brother, Larry.
Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn.
Surviving are two sons, Weldon Ladage and Brent (Betty L.) Ladage; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Per CDC regulations and Governor's mandate masks are required in the building.
Visitation will be from 9:30am till time of services at 11am, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn with Rev. Martin Kaufmann officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
If you would like to attend the services virtually, they will be available on YouTube. The church's channel is Trinity Lutheran Auburn, IL.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1201 W Jackson St, Auburn, IL 62615 or St. John's Lutheran Church, 1225 N Main, Chatham, IL 62629.
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com