1/1
Betty J. Ladage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Ladage 1933 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Betty J. Ladage, 87 of Auburn went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Sunrise Manor, Virden.
She was born Aug. 12, 1933 in Springfield, the daughter of Lawrence and Vivian McMillan Braker.
She married Delmar E. Ladage on Oct. 19, 1952 and he preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2015. Also, preceded in death by two sons, David and Lloyd Ladage; one great-grandson, Tyler Komnick and one brother, Larry.
Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn.
Surviving are two sons, Weldon Ladage and Brent (Betty L.) Ladage; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Per CDC regulations and Governor's mandate masks are required in the building.
Visitation will be from 9:30am till time of services at 11am, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn with Rev. Martin Kaufmann officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
If you would like to attend the services virtually, they will be available on YouTube. The church's channel is Trinity Lutheran Auburn, IL.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1201 W Jackson St, Auburn, IL 62615 or St. John's Lutheran Church, 1225 N Main, Chatham, IL 62629.
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bramley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved