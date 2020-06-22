Betty J. Legg
Springfield, , IL - Betty J. Legg, 83, of Springfield, passed away at 11:05 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 544-5424 www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.