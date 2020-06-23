Betty J. Westover
Springfield, Illinois - Betty J. Westover, 94, passed on June 21, 2020 at Aperion Care. Services entrusted to Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 217-544-5424, www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.