Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
(217) 636-8212
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Anderson


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane Anderson Obituary
Betty Jane Anderson 1950 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty Jane Anderson, age 69, of Springfield, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Health Care Center in Havana.
Betty was born on May 6, 1950 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of David and Alma Summers Anderson.
She is survived by two sisters, Janet (Vince) Long of Beason, and Mary Eastham of Pleasant Plains; one sister-in-law, Kathy Anderson of Lincoln; two nephews, Keith Anderson of New York and Kevin Anderson of Oregon; as well as two aunts and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, David and Robert Anderson.
Betty graduated from Williamsville High School and Browns Business School. She worked several years at Horace Mann then later retired from the State of Illinois as a data input assistant. Betty was an avid reader and cat lover. She enjoyed going to lunch with her friends and coworkers.
Visitation for Betty will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Mott and Henning Funeral Home in Athens, IL. Services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Rev. Shane Baker will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville.
Memorials can be given to "Animal Protective League in Springfield, IL"
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Anderson family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -