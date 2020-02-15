|
Betty Jane Anderson 1950 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty Jane Anderson, age 69, of Springfield, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Health Care Center in Havana.
Betty was born on May 6, 1950 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of David and Alma Summers Anderson.
She is survived by two sisters, Janet (Vince) Long of Beason, and Mary Eastham of Pleasant Plains; one sister-in-law, Kathy Anderson of Lincoln; two nephews, Keith Anderson of New York and Kevin Anderson of Oregon; as well as two aunts and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, David and Robert Anderson.
Betty graduated from Williamsville High School and Browns Business School. She worked several years at Horace Mann then later retired from the State of Illinois as a data input assistant. Betty was an avid reader and cat lover. She enjoyed going to lunch with her friends and coworkers.
Visitation for Betty will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Mott and Henning Funeral Home in Athens, IL. Services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Rev. Shane Baker will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville.
Memorials can be given to "Animal Protective League in Springfield, IL"
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Anderson family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020