Betty Jane Coffman 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Betty Jane Coffman, 91, of Springfield, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Regency Nursing Home.
Betty was born on April 9, 1928, in Springfield. She was the daughter of Charles H. Furrow and Grace Mae Hale Furrow. Betty married Glenn Coffman on December 3, 1948; he preceded her in death.
Betty worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Giffin-Winning Law firm in Springfield and worked in Sarasota, FL at Sara Bay Country Club. She and Glenn were very active members of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Springfield before moving to Florida. Betty greatly enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, golfing, and singing in the church choir.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Ronald Charles and Robert Alan Coffman.
Betty is survived by her son, Richard (Cindy) Coffman of Springfield; four grandchildren, Chad (Diana) Coffman, Brenna (Chris) Venvertloh, Ashleigh (Tim) Brinkman, and David Adamski; great-grandchildren, Charleigh, Campbelle, and Coleson Coffman; Bennett, Avery, and Bryson Venvertloh; and Cameron, Isabella and Rowan Brinkman; and daughter-in-law, Diane Cape.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home. Ceremony will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ron Coffman Memorial Scholarship @ LLCC, 5250 Shepherd Rd, PO Box 19256, Springfield, IL 62794-9256.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019