Betty Jane Coons 1925 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Betty Jane Coons, 95, of Sherman, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Villa Healthcare East. She was born January 29, 1925 in Springfield to Earl and Louise Boehning Huddleston. She married Morris H. "Moe" Coons on May 6, 1945 and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1999.
Also preceding her in death are six sisters, Mary Louise Barnett, Bernadine Bartolamucci, Barbara Huddleston, Helen Thompson, Dorothy Layer, and Theresa Yates; six brothers, Daniel, Bernard, Earl, Robert, Tony, and Georgey Huddleston ; and one son in-law, Wes Barr.
Survivors include two daughters, Carolyn (Rodney) Brown and Sherry Barr both of Chatham; one son, Daniel M. (Colleen) Coons of Gilbert, AZ; five grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Betty was a resident of Springfield for most of her life where she worked for the International Shoe Co., Sangamo Electric Co., and was a homemaker for her family.
Betty was a Girl Scout leader for 20 years and a member of TOPS for 20 years. She was an excellent baker and always had homemade treats for her family.
Visitation: 9-11 am, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Villas Senior Care Community.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020