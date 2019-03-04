|
Betty Jane Guerzoni 1924 - 2019
Benld, IL—Betty Jane Guerzoni, 95, of Benld IL passed away on February 26, 2019, at St Josephs Hospital in Highland IL. Betty was born January 23, 1924, to the late Edward Young and Marguerite Hartnett of Gillespie IL. Betty married Dale Guerzoni of Mt Clare IL on September 16, 1946, who preceded her in death on January 23, 1992. Betty graduated in 1945 from the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing and worked in Rockford IL during the polio epidemic.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Carla (Thomas Col, USAF Ret) Janisse of Troy, IL.; granddaughter, Marie Victoria (Mavi) Baarson (dec September 14,2009); great granddaughter, Lucciana Stella Baarson; step grandsons, Kyle and Philip Janisse; great grandson, John Paul Anthony Janisse. Betty is also survived by her brother, Edward (Lillian) Young of Bonita Springs FL.; nieces, Erin Anderson and Megan (Matt) Pavich; grandniece, Eleanor Pavich; and grandnephew, Ian Pavich. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Betty requested donations be made to the Benld Adopt a Pet organization.
Arrangements By Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019