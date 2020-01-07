|
|
Betty Jane (Wright) Starks 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Betty Jane (Wright) Starks was born September 3, 1933 in Speed, MO. She was the daughter of Mary Smith Wright and Clarence Wright. She departed this life on December 22, 2019 in Springfield, IL.
She moved to Springfield, IL in 1952. She joined St. John AME Church in 1953 in which she was a member of the Sanctuary Choir and held many leadership positions such as President, Treasurer and Secretary.
Funeral Services: Friday, January 10, 2020, St. John A.M.E.Church, 1529 East Capitol Avenue, Springfield,IL 62703. Rev Charles Jackson Eulogist and Pastor Patricia Herring Officiating.
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am, Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Interment: Camp Butler National Cemetery
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield,IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020