Betty Jean Stecker 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty Jean Stecker, 88, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Louisiana, Missouri on April 13, 1932, to James Lemon and Minnie Etta (Crook) Ruffin. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Timothy Stecker; brothers, James Monroe Ruffin and Benjamin Carroll Ruffin and the father of her children, Paul C. Stecker.
Betty was formerly employed by LaBonte's Luggage and Gifts and retired from BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois after 18 years of service.
She is survived by her children, Wrenda (Dick) Waters, Timothy (Olga) Stecker, Paula (Mark) Keller, Terry L. Stecker and Lee Ann (Archer) Logan; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Reverend Stan Summers officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery near Buckhart.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: National Lymphedema Network, American Cancer Society
or American Diabetes Association.