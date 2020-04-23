Home

Betty Joan "Jo" Ross


1933 - 2020
Betty Joan "Jo" Ross Obituary
Betty Joan "Jo" Ross 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty Joan "Jo" Ross, 86, of Springfield died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her son's home. She was born July 29, 1933 in Streator, IL to Homer and Frances (Schunk) Johnston. She married Tyron L. "Ty" Ross September 27, 1953 and he preceded her in death June 14, 2009.
Also preceding her in death was a son, Richard Lee Ross August 12, 1994.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Chris) Rodeghiero of Morton, IL; three sons, Jeff (Mari) Ross, Patrick Ross and John (Nancy) Ross, all of Springfield; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; one sister, Donna Ruberstell of Streator and one brother, Larry (Pat) Johnston of Streator.
She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. Betty enjoyed playing cards with her friends and spending time with family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Medical Center Hospice.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
