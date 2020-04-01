|
Betty L. Bundy 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty L. Bundy, 85, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home. She was born on December 28, 1934 to Robert Phillips and Marie (Ryan) Phillips and they preceded her in death. She married Melvin W. "Mel" Bundy in 1954 and he preceded her in death on March 6, 1996.
Betty is survived by two daughters: Cheryl L. Gleason and Carol A. Boehler, both of Springfield, three sons: Kerry J. (Victoria) Bundy of Granite City, Kenneth E. Bundy of Springfield and Karl J. "Jim" Bundy of Springfield, four grandchildren: Tara (Christopher) Dymon, Melissa (Ryan) McCulloch, Jacob (fiance' Joanne) Gleason and Jonathan Bundy, three great-grandchildren: Adilene, Willow and Michael; one sister, Joann (John) Blakeman of Conyers, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Marcella Kulavic and son-in-law, Michael Gleason.
Betty was a resident of Springfield all her life. She attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and attended Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Betty operated the Iles Park Concession Stands. She retired from the State of Illinois Lottery after 20 years of service. After retirement, she volunteered at St. John's Hospital as a Samaritan. However, her most rewarding roles were spent as a mother and grandmother to her beloved family.
Private funeral services were held and officiated by Reverend Christopher House and burial followed at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to or ALS Association, St. Louis Regional Chapter.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020