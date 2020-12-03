1/1
Betty L. Donaldson
1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty L. Donaldson, 87, of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL with Pastor Dennis Warner officiating. Memorials: Northside Christian Church, Vandalia, IL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Northside Christian Church, Vandalia, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
Betty was born, December 11, 1932, in Oktaha,OK, the daughter of Leo Q. & and Martha Naomie (Murrell) Walker. She was very proud of her Cherokee Nation heritage. Betty married Jimmie I. Donaldson on April 28, 1952, Vandalia, IL, he passed away August 2, 1987. She worked at Lincoln School for the Vandalia School District for many years. A life-long member of Northside Christian Church, Vandalia, IL, she was a devout Christian, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother.
Betty lived most of her adult life in Vandalia and volunteered at many organizations including the Fayette County Hospital, Blood Bank, Girl Scouts and the Old State Capitol, all in Vandalia. She earned her degree from Lakeland Community College. The past seven years she was an active member of the Hickory Glen Senior community and enjoyed services with West Side Christian Church in Springfield, IL. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren.
She is survived by: Sons - James Thomas "Tom" Donaldson, Chugwater, WY and Randal "Randy" (Cristy) Donaldson, Springfield, IL; Grandchildren - Amanda (Jeff) Hayes, Amy (Michael) Tymoszenko, and Abigail Donaldson; Great Grandchildren - Anna, Gavin, Mikey, Braydan, and Grace; and numerous Nephews & Nieces in Oklahoma and Illinois.
Preceded in death by: Parents; Husband; Infant Son - David Donaldson; and Brothers - Rusty Walker, J.D. Walker and Jack Walker.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fairlawn Cemetery
