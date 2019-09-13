|
|
Betty L. Fanning 1925 - 2019
Gillespie, IL—Betty L. Fanning, 94, of Gillespie, IL, died at Carlinville Rehab Center, Carlinville, IL on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:14 am. She was born May 18, 1925, in Gillespie, IL to Harry Forsyth & Agnes (Campbell) Forsyth. She married Harry Fanning. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1996. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her son, Harry (Mary) Fanning of Girard, IL, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sister, Sherry (Ken) Alepra of Gillespie, IL, several nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and daughter, Bonita Guild. Friends may call on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, IL from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Funeral services are Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL with Father Michael Haag. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie, IL . Memorials are suggested to SS Simon and Jude Church or SS Simon and Jude Altar Society. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019