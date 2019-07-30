|
|
Betty L. Hinds 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Betty L. Hinds, 92, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Regency Care Center.
She was born April 26, 1927, to Earl and Hortense Arnold, one of 13 children. She married Gaylord "Jake" Hinds December 2, 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband and several brothers and sisters.
Betty was the owner and operator of Hinds' Tavern in Salisbury for 45 years.
She is survived by her son, Allen (Joyce) Hinds; daughter, Sue (Robert) Esposito; grandchildren, Mike Beckman, Michelle, Brett, Jennifer and Brian; several great-grandchildren, including Nolan Beckman; and sisters, Shirley Crawley, Norma Hill and Carol Britz.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Land of Lincoln Honor Flight or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019