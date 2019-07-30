Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hinds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Hinds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Hinds Obituary
Betty L. Hinds 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Betty L. Hinds, 92, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Regency Care Center.
She was born April 26, 1927, to Earl and Hortense Arnold, one of 13 children. She married Gaylord "Jake" Hinds December 2, 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband and several brothers and sisters.
Betty was the owner and operator of Hinds' Tavern in Salisbury for 45 years.
She is survived by her son, Allen (Joyce) Hinds; daughter, Sue (Robert) Esposito; grandchildren, Mike Beckman, Michelle, Brett, Jennifer and Brian; several great-grandchildren, including Nolan Beckman; and sisters, Shirley Crawley, Norma Hill and Carol Britz.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Land of Lincoln Honor Flight or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now