Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Betty L. Johnson

Betty L. Johnson Obituary
Betty L. Johnson 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Betty L. Johnson, 90, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center, due to complications following a stroke.
She was born May 7, 1929, to George and Orpha (Johnson) Crow. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George Crow and grandkitty, Tiger Woods.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jane (Glen) Chapman and Kaye Johnson; niece, Georgette (Michael) Patterson; great-nephew, Michael; great-niece, Rachel; and grandkitty, Bella Rose.
Betty's family would like to thank the first responders and Memorial Medical Center's ER and 4G staff for the outstanding care Betty received.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Ken Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
