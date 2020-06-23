Betty L. Legg 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty J. Legg, 83, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Betty was born in Springfield, February 19, 1937 the daughter of Raymond C. and Helen C. (Bridge) Robson. She married Leland L. Legg Sr. in Springfield, September 2, 1956 and he survives.
She is also survived by her children: Elizabeth J. (companion Denby Glossop) Schwartzkopf of Springfield, Leland (wife Beth) Legg Jr, of Cerro Gordo, IL, Bonnie J. (husband Thomas) Pipkin and Michael (wife Gloria) Legg both of Springfield. She has five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, two sisters-in-law, and an aunt.
Her parents, her sister and an infant grandson preceded her in death.
Betty began her professional career with Allis Chalmers. She then worked for Franklin Life Insurance Co. and retired from Springfield School District 186 December 3, 1997 serving as the Board Secretary for over 25 years.
Betty was a member of the Illinois League of Municipal Employees, a member of the Illinois Association of Education Office Personnel, and a member and past secretary and treasurer of the Sangamon Valley Wood Carvers. She taught Pyrography and authored a book on the craft.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen St. Springfield where the family will receive friends and family from 4-7 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020. COVID-19 CDC and IDPH guidelines will be followed requiring face coverings, social distancing and allowing 10 guest in the funeral home at a time. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Rev. Meredith Manning Brown will officiate. Family and friends are welcome to meet at the main gate (Monument Ave) of the cemetery at 10:15 am and follow to the graveside.
Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Wooden It Be Lovely c\o Douglas Ave. United Methodist Church 501 S. Douglas Springfield, IL 62704
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.