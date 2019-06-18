|
|
Betty L. McMann 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Betty L. McMann, 95, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Memorial Hospice. Her loving daughter, Judi, son-in-law, Milt and grandson, Matthew were at her side.
She was born February 19, 1924, to Joseph and Edna (Solomon) Edwards. She married Harold E. McMann on January 22, 1944. He preceded her in death.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Betty made friends easily and kept them her entire life. She was a loving and generous person to all.
Her greatest joy was watching over her family. In later years, she loved to play cards with her friends or sit in her chair with a dog in her lap.
She is survived by her children, Judith (Milt) Johnson and Michael (Linda) McMann; grandsons, Matthew Woley and Milton (Diana) Johnson; brother, Thomas (Darlene) Edwards; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Reverend Rebecca Kirby officiating. Burial will be in Steenbergen Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Parkway Christian Church or Memorial Hospice.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 19 to June 20, 2019