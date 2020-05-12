The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Oak Hill Cemetery
Visitation
Private
Blessed Sacrament Church
1725 S. Walnut Street
Springfield, IL
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Private
Blessed Sacrament Church
Betty L. Roth


1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty L. Roth, 91, of Springfield, died at 8:05 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Betty was born on August 8, 1928 in Springfield, the daughter of Frank and Frances (Burg) Roth.
She graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1946 and then attended St. John's School of Nursing in the class of 1950. She worked as a nurse for both St. John's Hospital and Long Beach Memorial Hospital in California. Betty enjoyed knitting, gardening, cooking, traveling and her beloved dog, Lola.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Frank and Edward Roth.
She is survived by her brother Donald (Connie) Roth of Gulf Shores, AL and sister Mary Etta Loscher of Springfield; sister-in-law, Rita Roth of Pana, IL; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Private Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut Street, Springfield, IL 62704. A private Funeral Mass will follow. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people at a time inside the church.
There will be a private burial held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament, 1725 S. Walnut Street, Springfield, IL 62704 or St. John's College of Nursing, 729 E. Carpenter Street, Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020
