Betty L. Thomas 1938 - 2020
New Berlin, IL—Betty L. Thomas, 81, of New Berlin, IL, formerly of Quincy, IL, went home to her Lord at 10:55 am Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Central Baptist Church in Quincy, IL, with the visitation immediately preceding from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, IL. For more information, please visit www.ODonnellCookson.com.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
