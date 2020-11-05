Betty L. Thomas 1938 - 2020
New Berlin, IL—Betty L. Thomas, 81, of New Berlin, IL, formerly of Quincy, IL, went home to her Lord at 10:55 am Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Central Baptist Church in Quincy, IL, with the visitation immediately preceding from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, IL. For more information, please visit www.ODonnellCookson.com
