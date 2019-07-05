The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home Mt. Pulaski Chapel
202 North Lafayette Street
Mount Pulaski, IL 62548
(217) 792-3235
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home Mt. Pulaski Chapel
202 North Lafayette Street
Mount Pulaski, IL 62548
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Elkhart Christian Church
Betty Lou Blackwell


1926 - 2019
Elkhart, IL—Elkhart- Betty Lou Blackwell, 93, of Elkhart, formerly of Buffalo Hart, passed away at 5:25 a.m. on July 3, 2019 at Heritage Health of Springfield, IL.
Betty was born on June 12, 1926 in Springfield, IL; daughter of Cecil and Pearl (Siddens) Foreman. She married Glenn Blackwell on December 17, 1949 in Buffalo Hart, IL. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2005.
Surviving Betty are her children: Kerry Jensen of Arvada, CO and Ronda (Ronald) Davis of Elkhart, IL; five grandchildren: Kandice (Eric) Robinson, Kaleb (Kelli) Swindle, Renee (Mike) McMahon, Randall Davis, and Rex (Kim) Davis; five great grandchildren: Cody, Allison, Keegan, William, and Adaline; two great-great grandchildren: Riley and Adelynn.
Betty was a member of the Buffalo Hart Presbyterian Church and active member of the community for many years. She retired after 25 years as a seamstress from Sears. She enjoyed sewing, boating, crocheting, but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Services for Betty will be 10:00 a.m. Friday July 12, 2019 at Elkhart Christian Church with Stacy Popejoy officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday July 11, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Burial at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Springfield will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Betty's name to Elkhart Christian Church or Buffalo Hart Presbyterian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 9 to July 10, 2019
